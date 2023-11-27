South Orange Village President Sheena Collum Elected to NJ League of Municipalities Exec Board 

South Orange Village President Sheena Collum, now serving her third four-year term as mayor, continues to grow her state-level credentials and involvement. Earlier this year, she endorsed three-time Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop in his bid for New Jersey Governor (election is in 2025) and joined his Policy Leadership Team. Last week, Collum was elected to the Executive Board of the New Jersey State League of Municipalities, an influential organization that helps shape legislation and policy at the local, state and federal level. Collum’s day job also has a statewide policy focus: She is Executive Director of the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association.

From the New Jersey State League of Municipalities:

