SURVEY: Maplewood and South Orange Want to Know Your Thoughts on Recycling

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From Maplewood Township:

Maplewood and South Orange are working with Zero Waste Associates, a team of consultants, on an ambitious goal of creating a Zero Waste Strategic Plan and Procurement Strategy.

The Procurement Strategy will help set up a new collection system bid to divert more recyclable and compostable materials from the incinerator in Newark, where the towns’ trash is disposed, and to make the trash system more efficient and equitable. The Zero Waste Strategic Plan will outline the goals, steps, and initiatives needed to get Maplewood and South Orange on the road toward Zero Waste (or close to it).

The two towns have already hosted a Town Hall to discuss opportunities for improvement, a recording of which is available HERE. However, we still need your help to ensure that this process addresses the needs of each town’s community members.  Please let us know your thoughts by filling out our short survey in English or in Haitian Creole.

Questions? Email somazerowaste@gmail.com.

