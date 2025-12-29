Township Committee Says Farewell to Deborah Engel With Emotional Tributes

The Maplewood Township Committee concluded one of its final meetings of the year with words of gratitude and reflection, as members and staff gathered to say goodbye to Township Committee Member Deborah Engel at the end of her three year term on the governing body.

Reflecting on Engel’s impact, other members praised her persistence, advocacy and collaborative leadership, particularly around pedestrian safety, inclusivity and youth focused initiatives.

Deputy Mayor Malia Herman opened the tributes by thanking Engel for inspiring her own path into public service.

“You showed courage in running for the school board and then the Township Committee, standing up for families with school aged children who were not always represented in town,” Herman said.

Herman acknowledged the demands of local office, calling public service “hard, thankless, a huge time commitment, and extremely underpaid,” and thanked Engel for committing herself fully to the role.

She vowed to continue Engel’s priorities, including Township communications, bike lanes, mental health support and youth engagement.

“I say goodbye to you as a TC member,” Herman said, “but I am thankful that I don’t have to say goodbye to you as a friend and as a vocal resident in our community.”

Victor De Luca recalled serving as Engel’s campaign treasurer and watching her turn her ideas into reality. He highlighted her leadership on the Greenway project, bike lane advocacy and efforts to lower pool membership fees.

“When I close my eyes, I keep hearing you say, ‘Greenway, Greenway, Greenway,’” De Luca said. “People said it couldn’t be done, and you did it.”

De Luca also thanked Engel’s family “for giving you up” during her years of service and said he had no doubt she would continue making a difference in the community.

TC member, Mr. Davis praised Engel’s “tenacious” leadership and described her work as “transformative,” particularly in advancing pedestrian safety, mobility and inclusivity.

“You were discounted. You were told it’s not going to happen. Others have tried and you made it happen,” Davis said.

Davis also highlighted Engel’s commitment to share her personal experiences to spotlight systemic barriers facing working parents and women in public office.

“I think you’ve changed the game for us here,” he said. “You’re leaving behind a tremendous legacy.”

When it came time for Engel to speak, she noted that it was a milestone day, as she had closed on her house earlier that afternoon and reflected on how quickly her term passed.

“Serving on the government of Maplewood has been the most rewarding experience of my life,” Engel said, becoming emotional as she thanked township staff, volunteers and regional partners.

She expressed pride in helping advance the Greenway project after more than a decade of delayed efforts, as well as expanding shared health services with South Orange and strengthening the local public health department.

“I’ve made true friends on this journey,” Engel said. “Even though I won’t be sitting up here on the dais anymore, I know we will all be friends for life.”

Mayor Nancy Adams reiterated the praise, recalling early conversations with Engel about running for office and commending her perseverance.

“Tenacious is a really good word for you,” Adams said. “That’s a quality you need to get work done in public service.”

Adams also thanked Engel’s daughters for supporting her time in office and noted the importance of representation and role modeling.

“It’s been a real pleasure to serve with you,” she said.

As the meeting concluded, applause filled the room, marking the end of Engel’s term and the beginning of her next chapter as an advocate and engaged Maplewood resident.