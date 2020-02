New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy visited Maplewood’s Woodland on January 22 for an event billed as a Town Hall.

Despite the fact that Maplewood is friendly territory, with all five elected Township Committee members being Democratic and the town being known as a progressive stronghold, the meeting was highly scripted. Lasting . . .

