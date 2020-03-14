What Do You Need in Your Medicine Cabinet? Maplewood Health Officer Responds

With panic and hoarding on the rise amidst the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Village Green reached out to Maplewood Health Officer Candice Davenport for advice on how to smartly and sanely stock up on health-related items.

Davenport’s reply (on March 13, 2020):

What I think people need right now is to check their medicine cabinet and make sure they have fever reducing medication, a thermometer and cough relief medication in the event that they should get sick.

Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes are good but we ask that people only buy the amount that is realistic per household.

The more important thing is to wash your hands after being in public spaces, to cover your cough and sneeze, avoid touching your face with unclean hands and practice social distancing when you are buying the items you need to take care of yourself if you get sick. That is the best way to prepare against the coronavirus. The goal at this time is to prevent getting sick and to get better quickly, if you do.

From NJ.com:

