Maplewood Leaf Collection Schedule 2020

From the Township of Maplewood:

Week of 10/19/20 Section: 1,2,3,4

Week of 10/26/20 Section: 5,6,1,2

Week of 11/02/20 Section: 3,4,5,6

Week of 11/09/20 Section: 1,2,3,4

Week of 11/16/20 Section: 5,6,1

Week of 11/23/20 Section: 2,3,4

Week of 11/30/20 Section: 5,6,1

Week of 12/07/20 Section: 2,3,4

The Department of Public Works will not collect any leaves after the last scheduled date of collection. After this date, residents are solely responsible for the disposal of their leaves. Disposal of leaves is permitted at the Public Works yard for the duration of one week after the last scheduled collection has taken place; after this period, no leaves will be accepted at the Public Works facility.