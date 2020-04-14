90-Year-Old Maplewood Resident Dies from Coronavirus; Township Reports 2 New Cases

From Maplewood Township:

We are saddened to announce the loss of yet another member of our community today due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. They were 90 years-old.

The Maplewood Public Health Division had 2 more cases today bringing our total to 149 COVID-19 coronavirus cases including today’s unfortunate loss of life and our 7 previously reported deaths. Today’s cases were 35 and 59 years of age. Of our previous cases, 8 more have recovered bringing our total fully recovered cases to 44.

The NJ Department of Health has reported 68,824 confirmed cases in the state of New Jersey which includes 8,212 in Essex County.

The Public Health Division investigates and works to obtain the recent contact history for all cases, including contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed. In addition, the Public Health Division can provide guidance to any business that may be impacted by COVID-19.

If you have received a positive confirmed diagnosis from your healthcare provider but have not heard from our Public Health Division in 24 hours, please call the Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120.

For COVID-19 resources, please visit the Township of Maplewood’s COVID-19 website at: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19.

Mayor Frank McGehee