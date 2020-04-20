‘A Tough Day’: Maplewood Loses Four Community Members to COVID-19

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee:

Good Evening,

Our community has had a tough day.

I am saddened to inform you that we have lost 4 more members of our community. A 58-year old, 71-year old, a 74-year old, and a 93-year old. On behalf of our Maplewood Township Committee, please join my colleagues and me in praying for these families at this time. I have spoken with all the families who have been receptive to our outreach and they are all managing the best that they can under the circumstances.

From Saturday through Monday, the Maplewood Public Health Division had a total of 31 more cases bringing our total COVID-19 coronavirus cases to 207 including today’s 4 tragic losses and our 10 previously reported deaths. The new cases range from 21 to 69 years of age.

I understand the desire to get back to a business as usual work, live and play environment, but unfortunately, we are not out of the woods yet.

As of today, the NJ Department of Health has reported 88,906 confirmed cases in the state of New Jersey which includes 10,729 in Essex County.

Of note: our total fully recovered cases are now at 62 and as of yesterday (4/19), we have a 49% positive test rate.

If you have received a positive confirmed diagnosis from your healthcare provider but have not heard from our Public Health Division in 24 hours, please call the Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120.

The Public Health Division investigates and works to obtain the recent contact history for all cases, including contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed.

For COVID-19 resources, please visit the Township of Maplewood’s COVID-19 website at: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19.

Strongly consider wearing a face mask/facial covering

Strongly consider wearing a face mask/facial covering when you are out in our community including going for walks as a family or riding bikes. Consider providing your caregiver a mask if they are taking your children out for a walk.

Face mask or face covering is important. When you don’t have these particular items with you and are presented with a situation where you or your family is unable to practice social distancing, you potentially put yourself, your family and your fellow residents at risk. Our Health Division has stated that people are asymptomatic which means that anyone may be carrying the virus and passing it to others while unaware. When you wear a mask, you are helping and protecting each other. We are all in this together.

Emergency Sewer Repair – Boyden Avenue

Starting tomorrow and through Thursday April 23, 2020, the Township is performing an emergency sewer repair on Boyden Ave between Brown and Harding streets. Boyden Avenue will be closed off within these limits to traffic but detours will be available for all traffic at Brown Street to Jacoby and back to Boyden Avenue. Parking will not be allowed on Brown Street during the construction period. Sidewalks and pedestrian traffic will still be allowed. Residents of Harding will experience additional overflow parking – your patience and cooperation is appreciated. Motorists are encouraged to plan alternate routes.

Mayor Frank