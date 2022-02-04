MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Achieve Grants 16 Awards to South Orange-Maplewood Teachers Totalling $33K

by Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood
written by Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood
From the Achieve Foundation:

The Achieve Foundation has awarded over $33,000 in  grants to programs and projects that will touch the lives of hundreds of children across the  South Orange-Maplewood School District. Added to grants awarded in the fall, this round of  funding brings the total spent on teacher and administrator-driven initiatives to $110,564 for the  current school year. Named after the Foundation’s founder, the Deborah Prinz Educator Grants  are intended to help build community, inspire innovation and improve equity in the District in  ways that impact a large number of students.

Given the ongoing effects of the pandemic, many of the grants in this cycle help to remind  children how inspiration and human interaction are intertwined. “The Grants Committee was  thrilled to see the importance administrators and teachers put on requests focusing on  community engagement, whether through assemblies, field trips or artist in residence  programs,” said Irene Langlois, co-chair of the Grants Committee. “The benefits are two-fold:  Not only are the programs rich educational opportunities, they also provide new social  connections for the students.”

A grant to Maplewood Middle School will fund three sixth grade school assemblies, bringing a scientist, poet and African step dancers to the school.

One of the largest grants, for example, will fund three sixth grade school assemblies at Maplewood Middle School. The assemblies will bring a scientist, a poet and African step dancers to the school to perform and engage with the children.

The Foundation will also spend more than $6,000 on field trips at Seth Boyden. The school – which has the district’s highest number of students qualifying for Free & Reduced Lunch —will  be able to send both the fourth and fifth graders to Sandy Hook for a marine science  experiential program that is usually the culminating event for fourth graders. Last year, the  fourth grade class trip was canceled due to COVID. The fifth graders will also get their own  elementary school capstone trip to Meadowbrook Country Day Camp, where they can spend  the day with their friends and teachers, participating in outdoor education and team building  activities.

Several authors will come speak in the District this spring thanks to Achieve grants. The most  wide-ranging, which was sought by Maplewood Middle School principal Dara Gronau and was  partially funded by the MMS HSA, provides a virtual visit with New York Times bestselling  author and speaker Dr. Sonja Cherry-Paul. This visit will lay the groundwork for a community wide discussion on racism and equity when middle schoolers and their parents are invited to  read Stamped together in the spring.

At Columbia High School (CHS), Achieve will provide $3,000 to allow students in the brand-new  Caribbean History course to interact with artists and members of the Caribbean community  through programming coordinated with the Raíces Cultural Center, a nonprofit based in New

Brunswick that is dedicated to preserving cultural roots through the arts, history and ecology. If  COVID restrictions allow gathering, there will be a culminating event for the whole CHS  community.

Achieve is awarding $3,000 to the CHS Arts Department to help fund an artist-in-residence who  will help film students make their own documentary; it also partially funded a trip to the Cornell  Model UN Conference for members of the Cougars chapter, an organization that includes  students in all four grades. These two grants are being put out to the public in hopes of adding  to the funding Achieve provided. More information on Direct Funding can be found on the  Achieve website (achievefoundation.org).

Several grants are aimed at at-risk populations. CHS math teacher Ahmad Sehwail will receive  $1,223 for a program and original game he is developing to motivate students in danger of  failing math. The CHS counseling department will receive $500 for raffle items to entice teens to  take advantage of programs being offered. Speech therapist Amy Schwinder will receive $735  to pilot the use of new tools and therapies in articulation for younger students who struggle with  communication and speaking issues.

Achieve Foundation Executive Director Eileen Collins Neri said, “We are thrilled to fund this  wide array of special programs. exciting experiences and engaging learning opportunities in  times of intense pressure and need for our students and faculty. Thanks go to our grants  committee, volunteer Board of Trustees, and the generous donors in our community who make  it possible for the Achieve Foundation to support our educators, students and families in this  meaningful way when they need it most.”

_________________________________________

The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood is a registered 501(c)3 organization that  promotes high-quality education that prepares South Orange-Maplewood School District students for the  future. We support our students, families and educators by addressing inequities, inspiring innovation and  fostering community. Since 1999, Achieve has invested over $4 million for programs that support public  education in our two towns. To learn more, please visit achievefoundation.org.

0
