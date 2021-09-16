Authorities Again Offer $20K for 2017 Maplewood Murder Victim Deborah Burton

Read more about this case in these Village Green articles:

From Essex County Veterans Courthouse:

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, announced today that Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Deborah Burton, a 62-year-old grandmother from Maplewood, who was fatally shot 4 years ago.

Burton was shot in Newark on March 13, 2017 in the area of 43 Third Street. The incident occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. Burton was taken to University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m.

On March 14, 2017 the victim’s vehicle, a Chevy Cruze, Silver, was recovered at 59 North 7th Street, Newark.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.