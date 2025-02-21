Bestselling Author Sloane Crosley To Discuss Memoir ‘Grief Is For People’ at [words] Bookstore on Thursday, February 27

From [words] Bookstore:

Local independent bookseller [words] Bookstore is excited to announce that acclaimed author Sloane Crosley will be in the store on Thursday, February 27 at 7:30 PM. She will be in conversation with Maplewood’s own Leigh Haber discussing her bestselling memoir “Grief Is For People.”

After the pain and confusion of losing her closest friend to suicide, Crosley looks for answers in friends, philosophy, and art, hoping for a framework more useful than the unavoidable stages of grief. In this deeply personal book, Crosley explores loss, friendship and resilience with her signature wit and insight. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear her reflect on grief, memory, and the writing process in an engaging conversation.

Sloane Crosley is the author of the New York Times bestselling books How Did You Get This Number and I Was Told There’d Be Cake ( a 2009 finalists for the Thurber Prize for American Humor). She is also the author of Look Alive Out There ( a 2019 finalist for the Thurber Prize) and the novels Cult Classic and The Clasp, both of which she has adapted for film. Her work has been translated into ten languages.

A contributing editor at Vanity Fair, her work has appeared in numerous publications including The New Yorker, The New York Review of Books, The New York Times Magazine, Vogue and The Guardian.

In addition to her writing and journalism, she has been an adjunct professor in Columbia University’s MFA program and a guest teacher at Dartmouth College and the Yale Writer’s Workshop.

Maplewood local Leigh Haber is the President and CEO of Leigh Haber Literary. A writer, editor, and literary consultant, she has edited books by Al Gore, Steven Martin, Bill Maher and numerous other high profile authors. For ten years she ran Oprah’s Book Club and curated the Reading Room section of O, the Oprah Magazine. Following that, she was the books director of Oprah Daily. She is on the board of the Carol Shields Prize for Fiction.

This event is free and open to the public with no prior registration required to attend. Event host [words] Bookstore is located at 179 Maplewood Avenue right in the heart of downtown Maplewood.