Board of Ed Candidates Say They Need More Info Before Giving Taylor New Contract

At the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race’s Board of Education Candidates Meet & Greet on Oct. 9, three South Orange-Maplewood BOE candidates declined to say whether they would grant Supt. of Schools Dr. Ronald Taylor a new contract in 2024.

But they also said they would weigh his performance against the possible negative impact of transition atop the district during a time when numerous major initiatives are at critical junctures.

“There is no question that the very first thing that we will have to do when we get on the Board of Education is to crack open those non-public personnel files for Dr. Taylor,” said Will Meyer, who is running on a ticket with former SOMSD teacher Shayna Sackett-Gable and fellow SOMSD parent Liz Callahan. [Two candidates who recently announced a write-in campaign — former BOE members Anthony Mazzocchi and Jeff Bennett — were not invited to join the forum due to the late-breaking nature of their announcement, according to organizers.]

Taylor’s contract is up this June. He was first hired in 2019 and his contract was extended (with a $30K raise) in 2021.

“I think I’ve heard a whole lot from various members of the community as far as their views on Dr. Taylor,” said Meyer, but, he added, he would have a chance to form his own opinion once elected and better informed.

“Is Dr. Taylor perfect? No,” said Meyer. “Do I think that he has reached a point where he must [be replaced]? I want to see more information.”

“We don’t have all the information,” echoed Sackett-Gable who said it would be unfair to have an opinion “before we have the conversation” and have access to information that is only provided to elected Board members.

But Sackett-Gable also noted her experience as a teacher in the district working through various leadership changes. Sackett-Gable worked under four superintendents — Brian Osborne, James Memoli (acting), John Ramos, and Joseph Ficarra (interim) — before leaving the district in 2019. “Each one of those leaders had their own ideas,” brought in their own teams and had their own mandates, said Sackett-Gable. “So every time we moved forward we inevitably had to take steps backwards.”

“I don’t think Dr. Taylor has been perfect. I think that’s probably something most of us can agree on in our community — which is hard to do!,” said Sackett-Gable, eliciting some laughter from the audience.

Meyer also ended his comments focusing on the downside on not renewing Taylor’s contract.

In an exchange with Village Green, Meyer reiterated his remarks at the forum (which were muffled on the livestream feed and recording; listen below): “We’ve got the second half of implementing the Intentional Integration Initiative, finishing and paying for the rest of the Long Range Facilities Plan, and finally fulfilling the Black Parents Workshop settlement and suit in the next three years. Do we do that with a guy who is imperfect but knows the turf, or do we chop off the head, and possibly neck and shoulders with it, and get an interim of unknown quality to get up to speed and do these things. There’s a lot weighing on both sides of the scale.”

Liz Callahan was the most difficult to hear on the stream but spoke of wanting to be “thoughtful and intentional” in her decision-making while bringing “the temperature down.” Callahan mentioned the potential impact of administrative turnover on morale, but said she wanted to make sure the district had “the right person on top.”

The three candidates also answered questions about the Fergus recommendations and deleveling, as well as voicing their support for the continuation of the Intentional Integration Initiative and a need to do a post-mortem on the rollout of the expanded transportation program — which continues to be plagued by issues of lateness and missed pickups well into October.