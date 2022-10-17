MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Deputy Chief Sally Named Maplewood Acting Police Chief

From Maplewood Township on October 17, 2022:

On Friday, Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul suffered a medical incident and was transported to the hospital where he remains with his family. Deputy Police Chief Albert Sally has been named Acting Police Chief of the Maplewood Police Department effective immediately.

“The thoughts and prayers of Maplewood are with Chief DeVaul and his family,” said Mayor Dean Dafis. “Jimmy is highly regarded in our community. For 29 years, he has given his best to Maplewood, and since being appointed as Chief he has successfully transformed the Department, building stronger relationships with the community. We are supporting him and his family during this difficult period.”

Chief DeVaul joined the Maplewood Police Department in 1993 and was named Police Chief in 2018. Acting Police Chief Sally joined the department in 2001 and was named Deputy Chief in 2018.

