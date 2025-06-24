Extreme Heat Continues; South Orange, Maplewood Provide Cooling Centers if Needed

As South Orange and Maplewood experience severe heat this week, emergency cooling centers will be open at The Baird and Village Hall Offices in South Orange, and residents in Maplewood with a heat emergency should call police or visit the Maplewood Police Department.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures at Newark Liberty International Airport hit 101 degrees by 3 p.m. Monday, June 23, and the heat index (or “feels like” temperature was 110 degrees).

The NWS more of the same for Tuesday, June 24, with a high near 103 at the airport and heat index values (the “feels like” temperature) as high as 106. The service’s extreme heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone needing a cooling location after hours in South Orange should call the South Orange Police Department at its non-emergency number: 973-763-3000. Any Maplewood resident experiencing a heat emergency should call the Police Department either at 911 or (973) 762-1234 or visit 1618 Springfield Avenue. When necessary, the Police Department can open a cooling center for residents.

During heat advisories, the decision to open the Maplewood Community Pool to non-member residents is made and announced daily and is dependent on pool staffing and programming, according to a notice from Maplewood township.

When it is open to all, Maplewood non-member residents will be let in until the pool reaches capacity. Non-member residents must bring a valid photo ID and proof of residency. Pool officials ask that they also bring their own lawn chairs.

Maplewood was unable to continue to allow South Orange pool members in during the heat wave because of capacity issues. And the South Orange pool continues to be closed due to delays in repairs, mostly caused by inclement weather. Officials hope to open in early July, but, they say, the completion of the work is entirely weather dependent.

On Monday evening, some residents in South Orange, including Mayor Sheena Collum, were without power and PSEG crews were working to get the power back on while she was in the Village Council’s virtual meeting using her cell phone’s hot-spot for wifi and a back-up battery pack to keep her phone charged.

Countywide, according to the PSEG outage map, approximately 3,300 in Essex County were still without power at 10 p.m.

Council Member Bill Haskins suggested that those who are able to, should turn their thermostats up just a couple of degrees to help take pressure off the grid.

Collum agreed and, given her own power outage, had additional advice: “Make sure you keep all of your devices powered and have your backup battery pack for your cell phone and for your other electronic devices because during the heat, it does put a lot of stress on our system. So we may be seeing some more outages. I’m hoping we don’t, but if we do, you’ll be very well prepared.”

Deputy Village Administrator Peter Travers said the South Orange water utility (NJ American Water) is asking customers to conserve water during the heat wave.

“The sequential hot days kind of taxes our water system,” Travers said. “And if we conserve some water now, it might prevent drought restrictions later on in the summer.”

South Orange Village also sent out the following advice: