Fall Fun Comes to Springfield Avenue in Maplewood: Craft Beer Tasting & Scarecrow Stroll

From Springfield Avenue Maplewood:

Celebrate the spirit of October on Springfield Avenue in Maplewood—there’s something for everyone this fall!

Join us on Thursday, October 23 for the 7th Annual Craft Beer Tasting Fundraiser, hosted by Springfield Avenue Maplewood. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., under the stars in the Wine Barrel parking lot at 1886 Springfield Avenue.

Enjoy an evening sampling a variety of craft beers from local and regional breweries. Nonbeer drinkers can sample craft cocktails and cider. Delicious food will be available for purchase from the Sandwicheria and The General Store Shops & Café.

Tickets are available in advance for $35 online or $40 at the door. This event is for guests 21 and older.

For tickets, visit: https://www.springfieldavenue.com/craft-beer-tasting

Scarecrow Stroll

For all-ages fun, now through October 31, take a stroll along Springfield Avenue to view our Seventeen Spectacular Scarecrows! Created by community groups and local businesses from across SOMA, these creative displays are set up between Yale Street and Tuscan Street.



































Scarecrows were submitted by Señor Sangria, South Mountain YMCA, Executive Video, Woolley Home Solutions. Trimarco Jewelers, Morrow Memorial Preschool, SOMACYCLE, Seth Boyden Outdoor Learning Committee, the Werwath Family, Indiana Street Kids, Groove Theory Fitness, the Corso Family, JAA Junk Removal & Demolition, Hilton Branch Library, Tuscan Elementary School PTA, SOMA Families, and the Maplewood Curry Club.

Whether you prefer your scarecrows spooky, silly, or smart—vote for your favorites at https://www.springfieldavenue.com/scarecrow-spectacular and be part of the fall fun!