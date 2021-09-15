Family Promise of Essex County Hosts ‘Walk for Change’ Fundraising Weekend Oct. 16-17

From Family Promise of Essex County:

Family Promise of Essex County is hosting its 2021 fundraising campaign, Walk for Change, as a weekend-long initiative on October 16th and 17th, 2021 featuring several initiatives to raise funds for families experiencing or at-risk for homelessness. Team captains will lead groups on proposed trails throughout Essex County, with the goal of raising $100,000 through sponsorships, event sign-ups, and donations. People can register to walk individually or to be a team captain by visiting: https://fpewalk4change.givesmart.com/ To join a Maplewood/South Orange Run/Walk team please e-mail rauslander2@gmail.com.

This is a hybrid event and small groups will form on proposed trails. You pick the day and the trail that works best for you. “Please join us as a team captain and challenge at least 10 of your friends and family to walk with you to raise funds for families facing the crisis of homelessness. Your participation in our Walk for Change Event will show how much you care about struggling families, their children and the importance of home. At Family Promise we believe that every child should have a stable home and the opportunity to pursue their dreams. Please JOIN US! Together we can help our neighbors in need.” Tia Aery, Executive Director.

Walk for Change registrants will receive a FPE Walk for Change t-shirt. Children under 12 do not need to register. Participants will be encouraged to share photos of their walk or run using the hashtag #FPEWalk4Change. There will be numerous activities leading up to and on event. These activities will include multi-platform social media campaigns, Houses for Change® and Kindness Rocks craft activities for families, poster and sign-making projects for walkers, scavenger hunts, and more!

Sponsors for this event include Capital One and Investors Bank. The Help Us Move In (HUMI) Organization will match donor gifts.

For more information go to www.fpessexnj.org.