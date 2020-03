The Maplewood Township Committee recently honored Former Mayor Ellen Davenport to commence Maplewood’s Women’s History Month festivities. Davenport served on the Maplewood Township Committee between 1990-2001, becoming the town’s first ever female mayor when elected in 1994. She served as Mayor of Maplewood until 1997.

In recognition of Davenport’s . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.