Get Ready for Maplewood Garden Club’s 85th Plant Sale May 5, 6 & 7

by Maplewood Garden Club
written by Maplewood Garden Club
From the Maplewood Garden Club:

Plant Sale operations are “full steam ahead,” and after a few challenging years, everything is coming together to allow MGC to present their grand-scale Plant Sale once again. The annual sale is the Garden Club’s only fund-raiser; and its profits support the many programs, gardens, activities, scholarships, and community services the Club provides. Club members have been busy setting seeds, propagating, planting, and nurturing thousands of plants; and thousands more will be delivered the week of the sale. Annuals and perennials for sun, part shade, and shade, plus vegetables, herbs, succulents, and houseplants will all be available in the Maplewood Community Pool parking lot, 187 Boyden Ave., Maplewood, just in time for Mother’s Day!

Opening on Thursday, May 5, at 8:00 a.m., the sale continues to 8:00 p.m. that evening, and then from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday. All offerings are first come first served, so get your wish list together and be sure to visit the sale early to make your selections. For more information, please go to MGC’s website, www.maplewoodgardenclub.org.

