‘He Always Had a Smile on His Face’: GoFundMe for Slain Maplewood Teen Raises Nearly $80K

by The Village Green
The Village Green
A GoFundMe account set up to assist the family of 18-year-old Moussa Fofana, the Columbia High School student who was killed in Maplewood on Sunday, has already raised nearly $80,000.

Fofana was a Columbia High School junior, member of the soccer team and former Maplewood Middle School student.

Moussa Fofana (center back), and his soccer teammates

Fofana’s soccer teammate Frederik Hoffmann and CHS teacher Katie Simpson are coordinating the fundraiser for Fofana’s family “so that they can recover from their tragic loss and cover funeral expenses or any other burdens that came with this tragedy.”

“I just remember Moussa as being of one of the kindest and purest people I’ve ever met,” Hoffmann told Village Green. “No matter what he always had a smile on his face and would a soccer ball at his feet. He made everyone around him laugh and would talk about wanting to be a professional soccer player. The community is still grieving and trying to understand why someone would do this. I just wanted to support the family anyway I could and never expected to receive this amount of love from the community. It is truly overwhelming and has truly shown what our community can do when we come together. Please respect the privacy of the families affected in this tragedy.”

