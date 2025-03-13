It’s Electric! Maplewood Unveils ADA Compliant Senior Bus

Maplewood senior citizens celebrated an early start to St. Paddy’s Day on March 12 with a ribbon cutting for the township’s new, fully electric senior bus — before heading indoors at the DeHart Community Center for some traditional Irish music and corned beef and cabbage.

“Our new fully electric, ADA-compliant, Maplewood Senior Bus runs several trips during the week and seniors can ‘Dial-a-Ride’ for door-to-door service within Maplewood,” reported Maplewood Communications Specialist Cindy Price. “Schedule one day in advance by calling the Maplewood Community Center at (973) 763-5287.”

The ribbon cutting was attended by Township Business Administrator Patrick Wherry, Mayor Nancy Adams, Director of Community Services Melissa Mancuso, Community Services Program Supervisor Michelle Wesley, Township Committeeperson Victor De Luca, and Deputy Mayor Malia Rulon Herman.

Wherry reported that the new bus cost $271,734, offset in part by a $90,000 grant from Essex County Community Development Block Grant.