GovernmentMaplewoodTransportation

It’s Electric! Maplewood Unveils ADA Compliant Senior Bus

by
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Maplewood senior citizens celebrated an early start to St. Paddy’s Day on March 12 with a ribbon cutting for the township’s new, fully electric senior bus — before heading indoors at the DeHart Community Center for some traditional Irish music and corned beef and cabbage.

“Our new fully electric, ADA-compliant, Maplewood Senior Bus runs several trips during the week and seniors can ‘Dial-a-Ride’ for door-to-door service within Maplewood,” reported Maplewood Communications Specialist Cindy Price. “Schedule one day in advance by calling the Maplewood Community Center at (973) 763-5287.”

The ribbon cutting was attended by Township Business Administrator Patrick Wherry, Mayor Nancy Adams, Director of Community Services Melissa Mancuso, Community Services Program Supervisor Michelle Wesley, Township Committeeperson Victor De Luca, and Deputy Mayor Malia Rulon Herman.

Wherry reported that the new bus cost $271,734, offset in part by a $90,000 grant from Essex County Community Development Block Grant.

Related Articles

SOMSD 2025-26 Budget: ‘No Reductions’ in Staff, 2.12%...

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed to Present 2025-26...

Andy Kim, Tom Malinowski Each to Hold Town...

48th Annual South Orange-Maplewood Interfaith Holocaust Remembrance March...

Maplewood’s ‘Just Like a Girl*’ Exhibition Opens Saturday,...

Calling All Ball Gowns & Tuxedos! CHS Prom...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE