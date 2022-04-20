It’s Official: Gas Leaf Blowers Banned from Maplewood Year-Round, Effective 1/1/23

Gas-powered leaf blowers will be banned year-round from Maplewood Township, beginning January 1, 2023.

The decision, passed unanimously with no public comment, follows years of partial bans and countless hours of passionate conversation among the public. The Township Committee first banned the use of commercial leaf blowers in the summer in a pilot program in 2016 — after considerable blow-back (pun intended) from some landscapers and some opposition from residents.

Over the years, township leaders tightened and expanded the ban to include residential gas-powered blowers and extended the period of time such blowers could not be used, as the majority of the public rallied behind a total ban.

Electric leaf blowers are still permitted.

South Orange is scheduled to vote on a seasonal leaf-blower ban later this month.

“Well this is a very big deal to me and a very amazing thing given that [there were] two hours of public comment at every meeting in 2016 and 2017 that this was on the agenda, it’s quite astonishing that there are no public comments now,” said Committeewoman Nancy Adams. “I’m not complaining, I’m just a little surprised, happily so.”

“We’ve come a long way and that’s because of your leadership that we are where we are here and it’s because of your education and commitment to this issue that there are no comments. There isn’t anything else left to be said….so thank you for that,” said Mayor Dean Dafis.

Adams moved the ordinance, Committeeman Frank McGehee seconded it.

See the ordinance here:

Download (PDF, 24KB)

See the ordinance being passed at around the 24:00 mark: