‘Legacy of Honor and Sacrifice’: Maplewood’s 2024 Veteran’s Day Ceremony

Maplewood Township held its annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony at Town Hall on Monday, November 11. The following remarks were made by Mayor Nancy Adams:

Good morning,

Thank you all for gathering here today. It is both an honor and a privilege to stand before you as we pay tribute to the veterans who have shaped our country’s history and defended our freedom. On Veterans Day, we pause our busy lives to remember the courage and sacrifice of those who served in times of conflict, in places very far from home, and in eras that defined not only our nation’s past but our future as well.

From the fields of Gettysburg to the beaches of Normandy, from the jungles of Vietnam to the deserts of Iraq and Afghanistan, American soldiers have answered the call to serve, time and time again. Each generation has faced unique challenges, stepping forward with courage and resilience. Through wars fought on foreign soil and conflicts that demanded unparalleled strength, our veterans have proven the enduring power of commitment and duty. They have preserved our freedoms and, in doing so, have built the foundation of freedom and prosperity that we enjoy today.

In World War I, known as the Great War, American soldiers crossed oceans to defend the values of democracy and liberty. In World War II, a generation of young men and women stood up to tyranny and saved the world from forces of oppression. Korea and Vietnam showed us the resilience of our soldiers in wars that were complex and challenging, yet they served with distinction. In more recent conflicts in the Middle East, our service men and women have faced new kinds of warfare but have displayed the same bravery and strength as those who came before.

Today, as Mayor of our great town, I want to emphasize how proud we are of the veterans who live here among us. They are more than just stories of bravery; they are our neighbors, our family members, and our friends. Many of them continue to serve contributing to our community as leaders, mentors, and public servants. They carry with them the legacy of honor and sacrifice, setting an example of service for all of us.

And let’s not forget the families of our veterans. They have stood alongside their loved ones through deployments, through times of uncertainty and fear. Their support has been an essential part of every mission, and they, too, have sacrificed for the freedoms we hold dear. To these families, we extend our deepest gratitude today.

Let’s take inspiration from their example, and let’s dedicate ourselves to building a community and a country worthy of their sacrifices not just with our words but with our actions. Today, we honor their courage, their dedication, and their willingness to serve something greater than themselves.

To all of our veterans, we thank you. We honor you. And we are forever grateful for the freedoms you have protected and preserved.

May God bless our veterans, may God please bless our community, and may God bless the United States of America.

Thank you.