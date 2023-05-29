LETTER: I Trust Frank McGehee to Make the Hard & Correct Calls

Three Democratic candidates are vying for two seats to represent New Jersey’s 28th Legislative District in the New Jersey Assembly: Cleopatra Tucker, incumbent; Garnet Hall; and Frank McGehee. Two candidates — Joy Freeman and Willie S. Jetti — are running in the Republican primary. The primary takes place on June 6, 2023. Village Green is accepting letters of support for candidates up until May 30, 2023 at 5 p.m. (email villagegreennj@gmail.com).

I’m supporting Frank McGehee for Assembly.

My daughter and I moved to Maplewood 10 years ago, drawn by its beauty, diversity and educational opportunity. We are proud to be part of a community that lives its values out loud – from the rainbow crosswalk to the Black Lives Matter streets to the Sanctuary City declaration. Our town is not perfect, but it is a wonderful place to live.

Our community is incredibly fortunate to have leaders who truly walk the talk, like Frank McGehee. I met Frank when both of our daughters attended the Tuscan School. He was approachable, thoughtful and genuinely passionate about issues that are and were important to me, including equity in education, a fair criminal legal system, and community safety. So I was thrilled to support him as he was elected to the Township Committee, Deputy Mayor and then Mayor.

Two issues in particular stand out:

First, like so many of my neighbors, I was angry and heartbroken by the racism and violence displayed by our police department in July of 2016 when they not only drove Black children out of our town, assuming – based on their race – that they belonged in Irvington, they also physically assaulted at least one child. I’m incredibly grateful that, as a member of the Township Committee, Frank fought for the much needed reform of that department.

Second, I vividly remember Frank’s leadership during the dark and scary days of the pandemic. From the beginning, he approached the crisis with remarkable transparency – even when the news was not good. In a moment when misinformation flourished, it was a relief to be able to trust his clear-eyed emails and public announcements as I made decisions about how to navigate the public health crisis.

And that’s the bottom line for me: I trust Frank to make the hard, and correct, calls. And that’s why I believe that he should represent us in the Assembly.

Christina Swarns,

Maplewood