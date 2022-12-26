Lunar Fest NJ Returns to Maplewood on Sunday, January 29

From Adamson Ramsey Homes:

After the New Year’s festivities wind down, it will be time to celebrate something else: the Lunar New Year.

Lunar Fest NJ is returning to Maplewood for another fun and jam-packed family celebration. This year Lunar Fest NJ will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, symbolizing luck, mercy, elegance and beauty.

Lunar New Year, which follows the track of the moon and sun’s phases to determine when the year begins, is one of the most important holidays in many Asian cultures. It is typically celebrated between Jan. 20 and Feb. 21 and symbolizes the beginning of a new year and bidding adieu to the prior one.

This year’s celebration will again feature multicultural performances. It is the third year that Lunar Fest NJ is celebrated in Maplewood. Prior years have also featured lion dances, Korean fan dance and drummers, Chinese music and dancers and the Chinese shadow puppets.

This year’s Lunar New Year NJ 2023 will be held from Noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 29 at the Woodland, 60 Woodland Rd. in Maplewood, NJ. There will be food vendors so come hungry and ready to enjoy the flavors of Asia. For updated event details follow the Facebook pages Lunar Fest NJ and SOMA Cross Cultural Works.

This year’s Lunar Fest is brought to you by Seton Hall University, The Township of Maplewood, Sacks Orthodontics, Cooperman Barnabas Center for Asian Health and Tandem Real Estate Group | Compass.

Lunar Fest NJ is organized by SOMA Cross-Cultural Works (SOMA CCW), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization created to increase awareness and educate the public of different cultures. SOMA CCW has brought other cultural festivals to the local community, including Diwali Fest NJ, a celebration of South Asian culture, HAPI Fest NJ, celebrating Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and Hola Fest, celebrating Hispanic Heritage month.