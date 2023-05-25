Maplewood 2023 Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony May 29

From Maplewood Township:

The Township of Maplewood will have a Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony back at the Maplewood Municipal Building on Monday, May 29, 2023

PARADE BEGINS 9:00 A.M. from West Parker Avenue (student parking lot).

CEREMONY BEGINS 10:00 A.M. at the Jerry Ryan Plaza (Maplewood Town Hall)

Marchers please assemble for the parade in the Student Parking Lot on West Parker Avenue at 8:30 a.m.

The parade steps off promptly at 9:00 a.m. (Please note: in case of inclement weather the parade will be cancelled.)

Parade route is as follows:

Up West Parker and left onto Maplewood Avenue, thru Maplewood Village, left onto Baker Street to the end and then a left onto Valley Street, past the Crescents and on to the Jerry Ryan Plaza at Maplewood Town Hall.

(Please note: in case of inclement weather the Memorial Day Ceremony will be held indoors at the Town Hall in the Township Committee Room)

All of our Maplewood groups and organizations are invited to participate in the parade. Veterans, Columbia High School Band, Scout Groups, Recreation Youth Teams, Service Clubs – all are welcome to participate!

To join the parade please email the Township Clerk so that we can put you on the list and keep you updated!

Lfritzen@maplewoodnj.gov