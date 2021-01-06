Maplewood Among the 25 Coolest Towns in America to Visit in 2021

From the Maplewood Chamber of Commerce:

The Maplewood Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that Matador Network has selected Maplewood as #17 in “The 25 Coolest Towns in America to Visit in 2021.”

The only NJ town to get this designation in 2021, Matador highlights what makes Maplewood stand out, describing the town as having a storybook quality. The town’s art, music festivals, green spaces, retailers and fabulous restaurants – even the jitney – get special mention, validating the qualities that draw residents and business owners to our special town.

Matador Network describes itself as the leading global travel network for a diverse generation of modern adventurers.