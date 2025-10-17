Maplewood Art Walk & Music Fest Returns this Sunday, October 19

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

Maplewood Village will once again pulse with creativity and rhythm as the Art Walk & Music Fest 2025 returns for its 16th year this Sunday, October 19, 2025 from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM. This beloved celebration transforms Maplewood’s downtown into a pedestrian-friendly, open-air art gallery and live music venue showcasing the area’s finest artists, musicians, and makers.

Produced by the Maplewood Village Alliance (MVA), this juried art show and street festival will feature over 70 professional artists, painters, ceramicists, photographers, jewelers, and more, exhibiting their work along Maplewood Avenue, from Baker Street to Inwood Place. Local shops, eateries, and streateries will join the festivities, creating a full-day experience of art, food, and music in the heart of town.

“It’s incredibly rewarding when the community comes together like this — we have amazing local talent, both artists and musicians,” said ErinRose Baldry, Executive Director of the Maplewood Village Alliance. “The Art Walk & Music Fest is a true celebration of Maplewood’s creative spirit.”

Geralyn Robinson, one of the event’s founders and long-time chair, has been instrumental since the event’s inception 16 years ago. “I’m always thrilled to organize this fantastic event,” Robinson shared. “It’s the perfect day for people looking to buy art, hear live music, and spend time in historic and charming Maplewood Village.”

Music will fill the air throughout the day, with live performances on Baker Street and Highland, plus a DJ stage at Highland and Maplewood Avenue, all curated by Gregory Burrus Productions. For the full live music lineup, visit here.

Whether you are dancing in the crosswalks or relaxing curbside, the Art Walk & Music Fest offers something for everyone: fine art, soulful sounds, great food, and a welcoming community vibe.

Location: Maplewood Village (between Baker Street & Inwood Place)

Admission: Free & Family-Friendly

Time: Sunday, October 19 | 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

This event would not be possible without the generous support of our event partner Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture, and sponsors Mark Slade, Keller-Williams Midtown Direct Realty, Elevated by the Cannaboss Lady Dispensary, New Earth Pet Services, Village Trattoria, Mathnasium, Maker + Muse, Wonder

This is a weather-permitting event. Follow us on social media for last-minute updates!