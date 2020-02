Black History Month has long been celebrated in Maplewood, but the observance has become more robust in recent years, expanding from Springfield Avenue to Maplewood Village. This year, the Springfield Avenue Partnership and Maplewood Village Alliance added another aspect to Black History Month programming with the introduction of the “Walk . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.