Maplewood Community Board on Police Accepting Applications to Fill Vacant Position

From the Maplewood Township Committee:

The Maplewood Township Committee announces openings on the Maplewood Community Board on Police. Applications are being accepted for the following position:

One (1) adult member, resident of Maplewood

The Maplewood Community Board on Police was created to provide the community with a strong voice in law enforcement, an opportunity for open dialogue for greater transparency and accountability, and to influence and help shape the future of policing in our town while building trust and true community policing.The deadline for application submissions is December 4, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Thank you for your interest in serving on Maplewood’s Community Board on Police.

Please use this link for more information about the Board, including information about eligibility, the Board’s function, and Board member expectations:

https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/township-committee/pages/ maplewood-community-board- police-%E2%80%93-membership- faq

Here’s our application. You are applying as a member of the public, so answer ‘NO’ to the question asking if you are applying as one of the charter/working group members.

https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/township-committee/ webforms/maplewood-community- board-police

A signed confidentiality agreement is required, see here:

https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/sites/maplewoodnj/files/ uploads/community_board_ confidentiality_agreement.pdf