Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture Celebrates Native American Heritage Month with Film Screening of ‘She Cried That Day’ on Nov. 9

From the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture:

The Township of Maplewood’s Division of Arts & Culture is proud to present a special film screening in recognition of Native American Heritage Month. The featured film, She Cried That Day, is a moving documentary by independent filmmaker Amanda Erickson. The screening will be followed by a conversation and Q&A with Salka’Tula Bondoc Mafla, Indigenous artist, ecologist, and educator.

This free community event will be held on Sunday, November 9th at 3pm at The Woodland Parlor located at 60 Woodland Rd., Maplewood, NJ

RSVP is required – https://forms.gle/HrUHfVq9F6stSUdBA

More information at Celebrating Native American Heritage Month – Film screening: SHE CRiED THAT DAY — Maplewood Arts & Culture

About the Film

She Cried That Day tells the story of Christine Means and her family, who have spent years seeking answers surrounding her sister’s death. In 2019, a renewed pursuit of justice led Christine to the forefront of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives (MMIWR) movement in New Mexico. Against all odds, this documentary highlights the strength, love, and resilience of Indigenous women and their allies as they fight to ensure their loved ones are never forgotten.

Filmmaker Amanda Erickson was born from the San Carlos Apache of the White Water Clan on her father’s side. Her personal journey to reconnect with her Indigenous roots became the foundation for her first feature documentary. Before making her directorial debut, Erickson worked as a non-fiction television producer for more than 15 years, creating programs for the Travel Channel, National Geographic WILD, Investigation Discovery, and CuriosityStream. She is a member of Brown Girls Doc Mafia, Array Crew, and serves as a Teaching Artist for newportFILM.

Through her production company, Sees Clearly Productions, Erickson seeks to inspire social change by amplifying issues affecting Indigenous communities. To learn more and support the film, visit shecriedthatday.com.

About the Guest Speaker

Salka’Tula Bondoc Mafla is an Indigenous artist, ecologist, educator, and futurist. Born on Tovangar (Los Angeles) and raised in Lenapehoking (Brooklyn) and Osage Territory (St. Louis), she carries ancestral roots from Luzviminda (the Philippine Archipelago) and the Andes of Ecuador. Her work centers on the intersections of Black liberation, Indigenous sovereignty, ecological restoration, and ancestral knowledge.

Through art, movement, music, and storytelling, Salka’Tula explores the ways Afro-Indigenous communities live in right relationship with the Earth and each other. Her practice celebrates joy, resilience, and connection while envisioning Indigenous futures grounded in care and reciprocity.

Event Information

Event: Film Screening – She Cried That Day

Date & Time: Sunday, November 9th at 3pm

Location: The Woodland Parlor, 60 Woodland Rd., Maplewood, NJ

Admission: Free (RSVP required – https://forms.gle/HrUHfVq9F6stSUdBA)

About the Maplewood Department of Arts & Culture

The Maplewood Department of Arts & Culture is dedicated to celebrating the township’s diversity through inclusive arts and cultural programming. The department works to create opportunities for connection, learning, and creativity that reflect the many voices of the Maplewood community.

For more information: Celebrating Native American Heritage Month – Film screening: SHE CRiED THAT DAY — Maplewood Arts & Culture Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture Manager, Andrea Teutli, at [email protected] or (973) 843-7157.