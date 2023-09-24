Maplewood Expands School Crossing Guard Hours at Strategic Locations

In light of the somewhat rough introduction of expanded busing by the South Orange-Maplewood School District to support elementary school children being placed as part of the Intentional Integration Initiative — and changes in walking patterns for both elementary and middle school students who are not on buses — Maplewood Township followed up on a conversation at the last Township Committee meeting with the following message to residents via email on Friday, September 22, 2023:

From Maplewood Township, NJ:

Information on School Crossing Guards, Bussing, and Safe Routes to School

Post Date: 09/22/2023 3:39 PM

To help Maplewood parents of school age children with questions about crossing guards, bussing, and safe routes to school, we are reaching out with resources from the township and the school district. Those with questions or concerns are encouraged to reach out to us so we can understand and respond accordingly. The township and school district continue to work together to coordinate and adapt our respective duties, and your input helps inform and improve this effort.

Crossing Guard Schedules – Township Responsibility:

A list of all crossing guard locations and their hours can be found on the Maplewood Police Department website, and is directly linked below. The Township recently expanded school crossing guard hours at specific locations to better accommodate students. We currently have thirty-four crossing guards in strategic areas to ensure the protection and safety of school age children on their way to and home from their respective schools.

Questions about our Crossing Guard assignments should be directed to Sgt. Scott Reeves (SReeves@maplewoodnj.gov or 973-762-3400 x7613) at the Maplewood Police Department.

https://maplewoodpd.org/ school-crossing-guard-1

Bussing and Safe Routes to School – SOMSD Responsibility:

Dr. Ronald Taylor, Superintendent of the South Orange & Maplewood School District, has been in close contact with families who have experienced difficulties with school bus transportation for their children. Dr. Taylor addressed the issues at the beginning of last night’s School Safety & Security Forum. Maplewood Police Chief Albert Sally was a panelist.

Information about transportation to and from school can be found on the South Orange & Maplewood School District website under Departments > Transportation, and is directly linked below. This page includes information on eligibility for bus transportation as well as reports on determining the safety of school-age pedestrians along various roadways throughout South Orange and Maplewood. Questions about bussing and safe routes to school should be directed to Katia Alfano (kalfano@somsd.k12.nj.us) or Kendra Wolsky (kwolsky@somsd.k12.nj.us) at the South Orange & Maplewood School District.

https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/ district/transportation/