Maplewood Glee Club Promises ‘Good Vibrations’ at Big May 3 Concert

From the Maplewood Glee Club:

Eighty years of harmony! And the Maplewood Glee Club is just getting started. The local men’s chorus celebrates a musical milestone with its upcoming spring concert, Good Vibrations: 80 Years of Harmony, on Sunday, May 3 at 3:00 PM. The performance will take place in a new venue: the Columbia High School Auditorium, located at 17 Parker Ave in Maplewood. Tickets can be purchased in advance at goodvibrationsmgc.lovable.app.

The program will feature selections from every era of the Glee Club’s history, including music by the Beach Boys, Coldplay, Boyz II Men, and Queen, along with favorites from Broadway and the movies. Special guests include the New Jersey Youth Chorus Camerata Ensemble, and the 2026 recipient of the club’s John A. Plumer Memorial Scholarship. The family-friendly show will also showcase the club’s small ensembles, the Unusual Suspects and the Doo-Wop Preservation Society.

“This year is particularly special for us,” says Glee Club President Josh Adler. “Not only are we celebrating 80 years as a group – we’re also looking ahead to an exciting future with our new music director, Rider Foster, a new venue, and lots of new members. As the song says, ‘don’t stop us now!’”

Founded in 1946 by returning WWII veterans, the Maplewood Glee Club has grown into a vibrant community of over 70 singers from across North Jersey. Now in its 80th year, the group continues to bring audiences together through music, tradition, and a shared love of harmony.

For more information, visit maplewoodgleeclub.com or email [email protected].