Maplewood Has 15th Lowest Rate of COVID-19 Cases in Essex County, Mayor Reports

Good Evening,

Before I share the Maplewood Public Health Division numbers, I wanted to salute a few.

MAPSO Heroes

These residents are just a few of the many that are stepping up. I will work to recognize as many people as possible in the coming weeks to highlight the community service side of MAPSO which makes our towns a special place to live.

Under Kate Cahill’s leadership, MEND’s Our Lady of Sorrows Food Pantry served 196 people/families on Saturday including several from Maplewood in South Orange. They performed several home deliveries last week as well. Thank you Kate and special thanks to Committeeman Vic Deluca and Larry Hirsh who were among the great volunteers from our community loading cars.

Thank you Jake Ezzo and the 300 residents who make up the SOMA NJ 3D Printer Alliance Assembly Squad. In addition to fulfilling his role as a beloved music teacher at the South Orange Middle School in a new distance learning environment, Mr. Ezzo has led this team of residents representing our community to create, assemble and deliver 13,000 shields and counting to front line healthcare workers and first responders all over Essex County. Thank you Jake and team!

Maplewood Public Health Division numbers:

Total Cases: 250 (+17 between Sat, Sun, and today)

Cases per 100 residents in MW: 1 (15th lowest out of 22 Essex county municipalities).

Cases per 100 residents in Essex County: 1.6 and South Orange: 0.5 (20th lowest)

Total Deaths: 19 (no changes)

Deaths per 100 residents in MW: 0.08 (14th lowest out of 22 Essex county municipalities).

Deaths per 100 residents in Essex County: 0.13 and South Orange: 0.01 (21st lowest)

New cases age range: 19 to 94

Total recovered cases: 83

Positive test rate: 45% (250 positive cases and 311 negative cases). ( -2%)

NJ Statewide confirmed cases: 111,188

Essex County confirmed cases: 13,047.

For State aggregate data on hospitalizations, age, gender, and race: https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/ncov.shtml. click under “daily case summary updates.”

https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/covid2019_dashboard.shtml Click the Demographics tab.

COVID-19 resources:

Maplewood COVID-19 website: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19.

General COVID-19 Questions: 2-1-1 or 1-800-962-1253 (24/7)

Public Health Division: (973) 762-8120

The Health Division works to obtain the recent contact history for all cases, including contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed.

FOOD PROGRAMS

SOMSD Families bagged Lunch Pick Up

is still available M-F from 11:00am – 1:00pm during school days at CHS and Seth Boyden. No one will be turned away.

Emergency Food Distribution Tuesday April 28th

Essex County and The Community Food Bank of New Jersey hold an emergency food distribution on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Essex County Branch Brook Park at Cherry Blossom Welcome Center in Newark. Please Visit the CFBNJ website for more information: https://cfbnj.org/event/food-distribution-4-28-2020/

SOMA Heroes for Heroes – Continuing to Feed Our First Responders

Donations are still being accepted for our program to provide a weekly meal for the Maplewood and South Orange Fire and Police Departments. If you are interested in contributing to the program, please donate whatever you can via venmo to @Roman-Gourmet and add the note “SOMA Heroes for Heroes” Thanks to the Roman Gourmet and Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group.

GOVERNMENT

NJ Tenants and Homeowners Rights Portal

A new interactive tool is available for renters and homeowners to navigate the anti-eviction, anti-foreclosure, mortgage forbearance relief measures, and all relevant executive orders during the state of emergency. A special thank you to our Deputy Mayor, Dean Dafis who was instrumental in creating this resource.

Covid19.nj.gov/renters -Provides info about tenants rights & responsibilities

Covid19.nj.gov/mortgage -Provides info about mortgage companies/banks working with the state on mortgage issues

Also, Governor Murphy’s Executive Order No. 128 (that can be found here) waives provisions of statutory law that prohibit the use of security deposits for rental payments, enabling tenants to instruct landlords to use their security deposits to offset rent or back rent. Additional rental housing information and question form can be found at: https://covid19.nj.gov/forms/renter

Governor Murphy Announces “The Road Back”

Governor Murphy presented his “The Road Back” recovery plan which outlined six principles to keep the state on track for re-opening the economy.

1) Following trends of sustained reductions in new COVID-19 cases

2) Expanding testing capacity and speeding up the results

3) Robust contact tracing

4) Ensuring safe places where those diagnosed can isolate

5)Responsibly restarting the economy once the initial four public health principles are accomplished

6) Ensuring the state’s resiliency long-term.

The Township will work closely with both the Governor’s office and the County on the plan.

SBA Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program

A new round of the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funding is here. If you are a small business or independent contractor, we encourage those who were shut out the last time to apply, to please follow up on existing applications, to reapply, or to apply for the first time. Please take advantage of these programs. Please see the following resources:

https://newarkcovid19.com/resources/federal-ppp-sba-update

https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/cares/assistance-for-small-businesses

https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program.

Additionally, you can reach out to the New Jersey Small Business Development Center (SBDC): :https://njsbdc.com/.

2nd Quarter Property Taxes

Trenton considered tax collection in their pandemic response, discussing extending due dates and/or grace periods but to date no action has been taken .

N.J.S.A. 54:4-66 mandates that quarterly property tax installments are due on Feb. 1st, May 1st, Aug. 1st, and Nov. 1st. The Statute further restricts the grace period to a maximum of 10 calendar days.

N.J.S.A. 54:4-67 establishes interest rates on delinquent taxes at an 8% annual rate for balances under $1,500 and an annual rate of 18% for balances over $1,500

The Township Committee, recognizing the hardship many of our taxpayers are facing, has changed the tax collection policy to accept partial payments as a means of reducing the amount of interest that would accrue on any outstanding balances.

The Township Committee has also temporarily suspended the $1.05 fee associated with an online payment using an eCheck. Note: the third party vendor will still charge the $1.05 to complete the transaction but the township will then credit the $1.05 to your 3rd quarter taxes, essentially making the online payment free. The third party vendor fee of 2.95% charged for credit card and debit card transactions has NOT been waived. Any questions may be directed to our Tax Collection office at 973-762-8120 ext. 2800

HEALTH

Essex County will continue screenings at Weequahic Park this week

COVID-19 Testing will continue at Weequahic Park this Wednesday, April 29th and Friday, May 1st. Screenings are for Essex county residents who are symptomatic and by appointment only. Test times are from 9 am to 12 noon. 600 tests will be available each day. Residents must arrive by car. Note: Residents who submitted a registration for an earlier testing date were placed on a waiting list. New registrations will be accepted when the waiting list is exhausted.

Face | Covering Recommendations from our Essex County Health Officer

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.

Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.

Do NOT use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker.

Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

Maya Lordo, M.S., MCHES, REHS, H.O.

Health Officer – Essex County Health Department

Mayor Frank