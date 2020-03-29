Maplewood Has 47 COVID-19 Cases Reported as of March 29, Mayor Says

From Maplewood Township:

Good Evening,

The Maplewood Public Health Division now has a total of 47 coronavirus COVID-19 cases. In the last three days we’ve been notified of 19 new cases. These new cases range from 29 to 83 years of age. The NJ Department of Health has reported 13,386 confirmed cases in the state of New Jersey which includes 1,227 in Essex County.

The Public Health Division is investigating and obtaining the recent contact history for all cases, which includes contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed.

COVID-19 resources :

Public Service Announcements (Creole, Spanish and English) /COVID-19 FAQs: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/psavideos

us/psavideos NJ COVID-19 Information Hub: https://covid19.nj.gov/

General COVID-19 questions: 2-1-1

NJ COVID-19 hotline: (800) 222-1222

Maplewood COVID-19 website: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/covid19

us/covid19 Essex county COVID-19 Testing Site: www.EssexCOVID.org

If you have received a positive confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 from your healthcare provider but have not heard from our Public Health Division in 24 hours of your diagnosis, please call the Maplewood Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120.

Helping MAPSO Small Businesses

On Tuesday March 31st, at 10:30 am The Township of Maplewood is hosting a conference call to discuss federal and state assistance for small businesses in collaboration with The Springfield Ave Partnership, Maplewood Village Alliance, and the Maplewood Chamber of Commerce. The dial in number is 1-515-604-9930 and the access code is 340286.

Several small businesses are open, please support them if you can.

Springfield Ave: http://www.springfieldavenue. com/covid19-updates

Maplewood Village: Maplewood Village and COVID-19

South Orange: https://southorangecovid19. com/business

Mental Health and Domestic Violence Resources:

We understand that these are challenging times, which can impact everyone differently. Please know that you matter and that you are not alone.

If you need asssitance, please call our Mental Health Hotline at 866-202-4357 or the NJ Hopeline for peer support and suicide prevention hotline at 855-654-6735.

If you are dealing with domestic Violence, please call the New Jersey Domestic Violence Hotline at 1 (800) 572-SAFE (7233), which is available 24 hours a day to provide confidential access to information and services, including crisis intervention, referral, and advocacy. The hotline is bilingual and accessible to the deaf and hearing impaired.

New Jersey Job Portal:

There is an online portal with jobs in critical industries responding to COVID-19. Please visit https://jobs.covid19.nj.gov to learn about opportunities.

Mayor Frank McGehee