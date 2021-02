Maplewood Hires Jerry Giaimis as New Township Administrator

Maplewood was introduced to its new Township Administrator at Tuesday night’s TC meeting. Jerry Giaimis (whose last name “rhymes with rhymes,” as Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis pointed out) previously served as Administrator of Saddle River, and will begin on March 8.

. . .

Dear readers, if you are seeing this box, you are reading one of the very few current articles behind our paywall. If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here.

If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.