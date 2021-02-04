Government Maplewood

Maplewood Hires Jerry Giaimis as New Township Administrator

By Colleen Falconer access_timeFeb-04-2021

Maplewood was introduced to its new Township Administrator at Tuesday night’s TC meeting. Jerry Giaimis (whose last name “rhymes with rhymes,” as Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis pointed out) previously served as Administrator of Saddle River, and will begin on March 8.

Jerry Giainis, Maplewood township administrator
