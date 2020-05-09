Maplewood Hosts Burnett Avenue Traffic Calming & PedX Safety Virtual Meeting May 14

From Maplewood Township:

Please join our public video meeting to discuss traffic calming and pedestrian safety on Burnett Avenue. We will have our experts present visuals of their recommendations and answer questions you might have. [Editor’s note: Burnett Avenue is located on Maplewood’s Hilton neighborhood. It is not to be confused with Burnet Street near Maplewood Middle School or Burnett Terrace between Madison and Oakview avenues.]

Thursday, May 14th at 7:30pm

You can access the video conference by going to www.webex.com.

In the top right click on “Join”

A box will appear asking you to insert the meeting number 718 143 199

The next page will ask for the meeting password hTZtuTjU292