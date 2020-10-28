Maplewood Issues RFP in Search for New Township Business Administrator

[Editor’s note: see this article for background on why the town is searching for a new Business Administrator].

From the Township of Maplewood:

The Township of Maplewood invites qualified search firms to assist the Maplewood Township Committee with the recruitment of a Township Business Administrator.

The Business Administrator oversees the general operation of the Township, including purchasing and human resources. The Business Administrator, who reports to the Township Committee, coordinates the services provided to Township residents to ensure efficient and effective services are obtained with the highest quality of customer service. He/she fosters a safe and healthy environment for municipal employees and those doing business with the Township.

Scope of Work:

The firm selected will be responsible for all aspects of the candidate recruitment and screening process. Between three and five candidates will be recommended for an interview with the Township Committee. One or more of the final candidates will meet with members of the community and municipal department directors prior to a final selection by the Township Committee.

The Township Committee will be responsible for making the final selection and reserves the right to reject any and all candidates recommended by the firm.

The selected firm shall:

1. Conduct the recruitment in a manner consistent with applicable state and federal employment laws;

2. Maintain regular communications with the Township Committee and shall keep candidates apprised of the status of the search process;

3. Work with the Township Committee to identify the qualifications, skills and experiences for the Business Administrator and to develop a new description of the Business Administrator’s duties and responsibilities;

4. Develop a recruitment strategy with associated messages and materials that will most likely produce a strong pool of diverse and qualified candidates;

5. Conduct and manage the search process, including maintenance of a database of candidates;

6. Evaluate candidates, perform screening interviews and use other assessment tools to determine the best candidates to recommend to the Township Committee;

7. Prepare a written summary for each qualified candidate to be recommended to the Township Committee and if requested, be prepared to meet with the Township Committee to discuss the recommended candidates;

8. Coordinate the Township Committee’s interview process and the meetings with community members and municipal department directors;

9. Conduct reference and background checks on candidates selected as finalists by the Township Committee and provide this information to the Township Committee; and

10. Notify prospective candidates that they have not been selected for interviews and are no longer being considered for the position.

Proposal Requirements:

Proposals must include the following:

a. Firm name, address, telephone number, contact person(s) with email addresses;

b. List of owners and the percentage of ownership;

c. Brief history of the firm, including years of operation, identification of personnel who will be responsible to work with Maplewood, why the firm is qualified to provide the requested services, and what experience the firm has in reaching out to and recruiting a qualified and diverse pool of candidates;

d. List of recent executive level searches successfully conducted for other municipalities, including references for at least three (3) of the searches;

e. Description of the steps the firm will take to conduct the search, including a time line and any Township resources that will be necessary to support the search process;

f. Scope of work to be provided; and

g. Proposed fees and expenses for the recruitment process with a breakdown explaining the basis for each cost item.

Acceptance/Rejection of Proposals:

The selection of a search firm is at the sole discretion of the Township Committee. The Township Committee reserves the right to reject any or all proposals received from search firms or to take any action that may be deemed necessary to be in the best interests of the Township of Maplewood. The Township shall not be responsible for any costs incurred by the firm for preparation of the proposal.

Instructions for Submission of Proposals/Quotes:

Nine (9) paper copies of the proposal must be submitted to the Township Clerk by 10am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Attention: Township Clerk, Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood, NJ. Proposals received after the deadline shall not be considered by the Township Committee.

Please direct any questions to Administration at 973-762-8120 Ext. 2000.

Proposal & Quotes due by November 6, 2020 by 10:00AM

Submission must be sent to:

Township Clerk

Maplewood Municipal Building

574 Valley Street

Maplewood, NJ 07040