Maplewood Issues Winter Storm Warning for Sunday January 31, 2021

From Maplewood Township:

The Township of Maplewood is preparing for Sunday’s winter storm and would like to inform residents on how they can prepare and direct them to important services that will be available to them. An emergency declaration will go into effect Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 12 pm. Winter storm warning in effect until February 2nd. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

The Maplewood PD’s emergency phone number is 973-762-1234.

There is no overnight parking on snow covered streets, and we ask residents to move their vehicles as to not impede snow removal operations throughout the storm.

We also ask residents to not blow or shovel snow into the roadways.

Monday’s scheduled recycling pick up will be picked up on Tuesday. We ask that residents place their recycling at the curb and not in street as to not impede snow removal operations.

From the Maplewood Fire Department: Winter storms can often hide fire hydrants under a mountain of snow making them impossible to find quickly. The Maplewood Fire Department would like to remind residents to please “Adopt-a-Hydrant” and shovel in front of and around the fire hydrant closest to your home so that firefighters can see and access it.

Below is a list of resources and tips to prepare for the upcoming storm.

Public Service Electric & Gas, New Jersey’s largest utility, is monitoring the forecast and preparing for the strong winds, heavy snow and possible flooding Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. These conditions may cause tree limbs to break and pull down wires, causing power interruptions. PSE&G has a full complement of staff ready to respond, has performed system checks on critical transmission and distribution equipment, and performed logistics checks to ensure the availability of critical materials, fuel and other supplies.

PSE&G is ensuring extra supplies are on hand, including poles and transformers, and will have additional personnel ready to respond to any possible power outages the approaching storm brings.

“We are preparing based on the snow and wind forecast. While we expect that our preparation will allow us to address outages quickly, the uncertainty of the forecast could result in some longer outages and customers should prepare accordingly,” said Jack Bridges, PSE&G’s vice president for Electric Operations. “We understand how important having power is, particularly during the pandemic and cold weather. We encourage customers to contact us immediately should they experience an outage.”

PSE&G is prepared to maintain safe, reliable service during the COVID-19 pandemic. “In response to the outbreak, we have adapted our storm and safety procedures to follow public health guidelines and industry best practices,” Bridges said. “We thank our customers for their patience as we operate under these unusual circumstances to safely restore power as quickly as possible.”

The safety of PSE&G’s customers and employees is the company’s top priority. We ask that customers remain in their homes while crews are working nearby. If customers must speak with our crews, we ask that they practice responsible physical distancing and remain at least 6 feet away to ensure the health of everyone involved. For more information about how PSE&G continues to live up to its commitments during the pandemic, please visit pseg.com/COVID19.

Customers should prepare, be cautious and stay alert to their surroundings during and after storms.

What you can do now:

Be ready to communicate about your situation.

Make sure you have a family emergency plan.

Charge your phones, tablets, power backups and other mobile devices.

If your mobile service provides a “hotspot” for areas without internet access, learn how to use it.

Review more storm preparation tips at https://nj.pseg.com/ safetyandreliability/ stormsafety.

Stay connected with PSE&G:

Compile a list of emergency phone numbers; include PSE&G Customer Service 1-800-436-PSEG.

Go to pseg.com/myaccount to sign up to report outages online and to check restoration progress.

Go to pseg.com/outagecenter to check the “Outage Map,” which is updated every 15 minutes with PSE&G outage information, and to register for MyAlerts to receive text notifications.

You can report an outage by texting “OUT” to 4PSEG (47734) or via Alexa or Google Assistant.

The new PSE&G mobile app enables customers using Apple or Android devices to securely and easily manage their accounts when and where the customers want to be served.

“Like” PSEG on Facebook and follow PSEG on Twitter @PSEGdelivers.

Stay away from downed wires:

Downed wires should always be considered “live.” Stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and immediately call PSE&G at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734) or 911 to report downed wires.

Other important safety notes:

If you experience “no heat” or are having trouble with your heating appliance, please make an appointment by calling 1-800-350-PSEG (7734) or schedule online at nj.myaccount.pseg.com.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.

If you are on life-sustaining medical equipment, ensure that you alert PSE&G in advance and notify your local police and fire departments. For more information, visit www.pseg.com/life