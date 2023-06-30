CommunityMaplewood

Maplewood July 2 Fireworks Postponed to July 6, Due to Weather Forecast

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From Maplewood Township:

Due to inclement weather forecast for Sunday, July 2nd, the Township of Maplewood Independence Day Celebrations have been postponed to Thursday, July 6th. The location and schedule of the celebration remains the same, beginning at 6:00 pm in Memorial Park with live music and local food vendors and continuing with fireworks at sunset.

The Independence Day Celebrations scheduled for Tuesday, July 4th, remain unchanged, with a 5K run through Maplewood at 9:00 am, Children’s Bike Parade at 10:00 am, and Kids Fun Races at 11:00 am.

More information on our Independence Day Celebrations can be found here.

