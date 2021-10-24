Maplewood Kicks off 2021 Leaf Collection With New Schedule

From Maplewood Township:

Maplewood’s 2021 leaf collection kicked off this week, with pick-up beginning October 18. Before participating in this program, the Maplewood Township Environmental Advisory Committee and Department of Public Works ask that all residents consider the following:

Sustainable gardening practices provide an opportunity for residents to reduce emissions and noise pollution while nourishing their property with no additional expense. Rather than blowing leaves, please consider mulch-mowing, simply mowing the leaves and allowing the shredded leaves and grass clippings to fall back into the lawn. The shredded material will decompose to organically nourish the soil and turf for stronger growth. Leaves may also be placed around shrubs, trees, garden beds and backyard compost piles. These widely accepted practices, already embraced by many residents and landscaping professionals, are in keeping with Maplewood’s Environmental Advisory Committees mission and Maplewood is Green initiatives which are dedicated to helping residents achieve safe, sustainable and appealing properties.

REMINDER: Use of gas leaf blowers are illegal in Maplewood in May, June, July, August, and September. Violations are subject to fine.

Residents are also reminded of the following:

Weather and equipment failures may cause a delay in the collection schedule; delays should not be more than 1 or 2 days.

If the township gets ahead of schedule, the team may come through your section early, but will also return during your scheduled week.

NO leaves shall be put in the street more than 7 days prior to your scheduled collection week.

NO leaves shall be put in the street after the Sunday of your final collection week.

NO plastic bags or branches may be mixed with the leaves. If evidence of such items or other waste items are found, the leaves will not be collected.

While homeowners should ensure they are regularly clearing leaves and debris from storm drains year-round, this is particularly important as leaves fall throughout the autumn season.

A schedule for the 2021 leaf collection can be found below. The Department of Public Works will not collect any leaves after the last scheduled date of collection. After this date, residents are solely responsible for the disposal of their leaves. Disposal of leaves is permitted at the Public Works Facility (359 Boyden Avenue) for the duration of one week after the last scheduled collection has taken place. After this period, no further leaves will be accepted at the facility. Additional leaf collection information, including a map of DPW Sections, can be found HERE.

LEAF COLLECTION 2021

Week of 10/18/21 Sections: 1,2,3,4

Week of 10/25/21 Sections: 5,6,1,2

Week of 11/1/21 Sections: 3,4,5,6

Week of 11/8/21 Sections: 1,2,3,4

Week of 11/15/21 Sections: 5,6,1

Week of 11/22/21 Sections: 2,3,4

Week of 11/29/21 Sections: 5,6,1

Week of 12/6/21 Sections: 2,3,4