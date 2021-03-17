Maplewood Leaders Pass 2% Medical Marijuana Tax as Some Advocates Voice Concerns Over Affordability

The Maplewood Township Committee unanimously voted for a 2% tax on medical marijuana at their March 16 meeting despite some public complaints.

Several commenters argued that the tax would make medical marijuana more expensive than it already is.

“I still have concerns with your tax on cannabis, big concerns, . . .

Dear readers, paywall subscriptions help pay for the quality journalism that makes Village Green a trusted news source. If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here.