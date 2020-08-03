Maplewood Loses 76-Year-Old to COVID-19; 8 New Cases Confirmed

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee:
Good Morning Community,
We are saddened to report that we lost a resident this weekend who was 76. Our prayers are with the family.
The Maplewood Public Health Division cumulative and new numbers for the week of Monday 7/27 through Sunday 8/2 are as follows:
Total Deaths: 27 (+1 )
Total Cases: 339 (+8 new cases – ages: 17-54)
Total recovered cases: 271 (+2)
NJ Statewide confirmed cases: 182,350
Essex County confirmed cases: 19,553 (3 highest county in NJ)
State aggregate data resources:
https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/ncov.shtml. click under “daily case summary updates.”
https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/covid2019_dashboard.shtml Click the Demographics tab.
For COVID-19 questions, please call 2-1-1 or our Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120 or visit the Maplewood COVID-19 website: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19.
***Young adults, please understand the importance of following the isolation and quarantine directions provided by our public health division and stay home if you are sick!***
We are healthier together by staying apart. Thank you.
Testing
Essex County Testing continues, please go to www.essexcovid.org and register for a test today.
Emergency Food Distribution
Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9 a.m.
St. Matthew AME Church
336 Oakwood Ave.
Orange, NJ.
RAIN or SHINE.
Note: Residents ARE REQUIRED to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
1,000 boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
People may arrive starting at 8 AM. Walk ups are welcome.
Mayor Frank