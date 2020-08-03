Maplewood Loses 76-Year-Old to COVID-19; 8 New Cases Confirmed

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee:

Good Morning Community,

We are saddened to report that we lost a resident this weekend who was 76. Our prayers are with the family.

The Maplewood Public Health Division cumulative and new numbers for the week of Monday 7/27 through Sunday 8/2 are as follows:

Total Deaths: 27 (+1 )

Total Cases: 339 (+8 new cases – ages: 17-54)

Total recovered cases: 271 (+2)

NJ Statewide confirmed cases: 182,350

Essex County confirmed cases: 19,553 (3 highest county in NJ)

State aggregate data resources:

https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/ncov.shtml. click under “daily case summary updates.”

https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/covid2019_dashboard.shtml Click the Demographics tab.

For COVID-19 questions, please call 2-1-1 or our Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120 or visit the Maplewood COVID-19 website: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19.

***Young adults, please understand the importance of following the isolation and quarantine directions provided by our public health division and stay home if you are sick!***

We are healthier together by staying apart. Thank you.

Testing

Essex County Testing continues, please go to www.essexcovid.org and register for a test today.

Emergency Food Distribution

Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9 a.m.

St. Matthew AME Church

336 Oakwood Ave.

Orange, NJ.

RAIN or SHINE.

Note: Residents ARE REQUIRED to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

1,000 boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

People may arrive starting at 8 AM. Walk ups are welcome.

Mayor Frank