Maplewood Mayor: 44-Year-Old Resident is First Reported Coronavirus Fatality

A Maplewood resident with coronavirus has died, according to Mayor Frank McGehee.

“I am saddened to confirm the loss of a 44-year-old resident from our Maplewood community,” said McGehee in an email. “Our prayers are with the family at this time and we ask that everyone respect their privacy.”

Citing privacy concerns, McGehee provided no information on the gender of the resident, or any other details on whether he or she had co-existing health conditions or had been hospitalized.

As of March 29, Maplewood reported 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19, ranging from 29 to 83 years of age. The NJ Department of Health has reported 13,386 confirmed cases in the state of New Jersey which includes 1,227 in Essex County.