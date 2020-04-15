Maplewood Mayor: 65-Year-Old Resident Dies From COVID-19; 7 More Cases Confirmed

From Maplewood Township:

Good Evening,

Unfortunately, we have lost another member of our community today due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. They were 65 years-old.

The Maplewood Public Health Division had 7 more cases today bringing our total to 156 COVID-19 coronavirus cases including today’s unfortunate loss of life and our 8 previously reported deaths. Today’s cases ranged from 40 to 78 years of age. Of our previous cases, 5 more have recovered bringing our total fully recovered cases to 49.

The NJ Department of Health has reported 71,030 confirmed cases in the state of New Jersey which includes 8,579 in Essex County.

If you have received a positive confirmed diagnosis from your healthcare provider but have not heard from our Public Health Division in 24 hours, please call the Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120.

The Public Health Division investigates and works to obtain the recent contact history for all cases, including contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed.

For COVID-19 resources, please visit the Township of Maplewood’s COVID-19 website at: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/covid19.

Remembering our departed community member

Please see below the public release of the obituary for Susan B. Joseph who passed away on Sunday and was our 7th lost community member.

Susan B. Joseph

June 1, 1958

April 12, 2020

Susan B. Joseph, 61, long-time Maplewood resident, passed on April 12, 2020 at the Atrium of Livingston. Susan was born in New York, NY in June 1958. She grew up in a number of towns in New Jersey, and since 1988 enjoyed her time residing in Maplewood.

Susan graduated from Ramapo College in 1989 and from Seton Hall Law School in 1985, attending both at night while working full time. She worked as an attorney for several insurance companies focusing on regulatory matters. Susan had many interests including Yankees baseball, reading, music, photography, theater and politics. She served as a District Leader for the Maplewood County Democratic Committee from 2005-2014, and was active in numerous campaigns. She serviced her community as a member of the Transportation Advisory Committee (1999-2001) and the Affordable Housing board (2007-2010, 2012 – present). Susan was a member of the New Jersey State Bar Association for a number of years, and served as Chair of the Insurance Law Section from 1999-2000. She was a volunteer wish granter for the Starlight Children’s Foundation of New York-New Jersey-Connecticut, from 1988-2009, and granted over 70 wishes to critically, chronically and terminally ill children. She also supported the Community Food Bank of NJ and other organizations.

Susan will be missed

Participate in our Census Community Coloring Project

If you’ve completed your Census form, please print out a design(s) located at https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/home/news/participate-our- census-community-coloring- project or https://www.facebook.com/ ColorfulMaplewood/ for you and your children to color and then proudly place in your front window. We want to show that Everyone Counts in Maplewood. We can’t wait to see your creations hanging on windows all over our community!

Stimulus checks

For those who did not file a federal income tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), survivors benefits, or railroad retirement benefits, please visit and fill out the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” form https://www.irs.gov/ coronavirus/non-filers-enter- payment-info-here to provide the IRS with the information needed to process your payment..

For those who filed a federal income tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), survivors benefits, or railroad retirement benefits, no action is required

Mayor Frank