From Maplewood Township, June 26:

Aerial and Explosive Fireworks

A reminder as we approach the Fourth of July please remember be thoughtful of your neighbors and DO NOT SHOOT OFF FIREWORKS, especially late at night. Our town authorities are aware and are working to address this issue. Please keep in mind, explosive fireworks and aerial fireworks are illegal. Explosions can . . .

