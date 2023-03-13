Maplewood: Nor’easter with Heavy Rain, Wet Snow Forecast to Start Tonight

From Maplewood Township Office of Emergency Management (OEM)

The National Weather Service is advising of a Nor’easter impacting NE New Jersey this evening into tomorrow night. Heavy rainfall of 2″-3″ is anticipated for the area, with the potential for wet, heavy snow and freezing rain overnight Monday into the early morning on Tuesday. Minor flooding is possible along rivers and streams, as well as in areas with poor drainage. Periods of moderate snow tomorrow afternoon and into the evening are possible. W/NW winds of 20mph to 25mph and gusts of 30mph to 40mph are anticipated for tomorrow afternoon through Wednesday.

In preparation for the storm, Maplewood Department of Public Works (DPW) crews will be salting, shoveling, and plowing Township roads, paths, and municipal lots as needed. DPW workers have also cleared Township drains of debris in anticipation of storm runoff.

Strong winds and heavy snow have the potential to down tress and power lines; power outages are possible. Unsecured objects and scattered tree limbs may be moved by gusts of wind. Residents and business owners are advised to secure outdoor objects. Travel should be avoided whenever possible and caution should be used when on the roads. In the event of downed power lines or trees, residents should contact both their local energy provider and the Maplewood Police Department non-emergency line.

JCP&L: 1-888-LIGHTSS (544-4877)

PSE&G: 1-800-436-PSEG (7734)

Maplewood PD non-emergency line: (973) 762-1234

Downed wires should always be considered “live,” and residents should remain at least 30 feet away. Residents who rely on power for medical equipment should notify their local energy provider as well as the South Essex Fire Department (SEFD) non-emergency line prior to the storm.

SEFD non-emergency line: (973) 762-6500

Extreme cold temperatures are not anticipated; however, Maplewood will be operating community heating centers to assist residents as needed. Any resident in need of heating center access should contact the police non-emergency line at (973) 762-1234. Residents will be invited to go to the Municipal Court/Police Headquarters and will be housed in the court room until a formal heating center is opened and staffed. Once the heating center is open, residents will travel or be transported to the center.

Thank you all for your cooperation as we work to keep our community safe.

