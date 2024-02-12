Maplewood OEM: Winter Storm Warning for February 13, 2024

From Maplewood Township OEM:

The National Weather Service advises of a snowstorm impacting New Jersey in the early morning hours of 1 AM to 6 PM on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Heavy snow is expected in the area, with snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Travel could be very difficult, and hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. All residents are encouraged to keep vehicles off the roadways where possible to aid in snow-clearing operations.

In preparation for the storm, Maplewood Department of Public Works (DPW) crews will salt, shovel, and plow Township roads, paths, and municipal lots as needed. DPW workers have also cleared Township drains of debris in anticipation of storm runoff.

Transportation Scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Jitney Bus services will not operate during the morning commute. We plan to resume operation during the evening.

The Senior Transit Bus is canceled andwill not operate all day.

Delayed Openings Scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, 2024

All municipal buildings (Town Hall & Library) will have a delayed opening of 11 AM. Opening time may be delayed further, pending weather conditions.

Community Events Scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Canceled Senior Programming at the DeHart Community Center:

Flexibility and mobility class

Watercolors 101

Watercolors Flora and Fauna

Zumba gold

Balance and stability

Senior Social & Digital Device Clinic at the Senior Center

Other event cancellations:

1978 Arts Gallery

Meet and Greet Chef Jesse from 5 PM – 7 PM

Heavy snow has the potential to down trees, and power lines; power outages are possible. Travel should be avoided whenever possible and caution should be used when on the roads. In the event of downed power lines or trees, residents should contact their local energy provider and the Maplewood Police Department non-emergency line.

JCP&L: 1-888-LIGHTSS (544-4877)

PSE&G: 1-800-436-PSEG (7734)

Maplewood PD non-emergency line: (973) 762-1234

Downed wires should always be considered “live,” and residents should remain at least 30 feet away. Residents who rely on power for medical equipment should notify their local energy provider and the South Essex Fire Department (SEFD) non-emergency line before the storm.

SEFD non-emergency line: (973) 762-6500

Any resident experiencing a heating emergency should contact the police non-emergency line at (973) 762-1234. Residents will be invited to the Municipal Court/Police Headquarters and housed in the courtroom until a formal heating center is opened and staffed. Once the heating center is open, residents will travel or be transported to the center.

Thank you all for cooperating as we work to keep our community safe.