In anticipation of the heat wave this week, cooling locations will be at the Maplewood Library’s Main Building at 51 Baker Street and the Hilton Branch at 1688 Springfield Avenue. Each building is open from 10:00am to 6:00pm on Monday through Thursday. Please note that a mask is required inside the library buildings.

Anyone needing a cooling location after 6:00pm should call the Maplewood Police at 973-762-1234.