MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Maplewood Police Blotter: January 23-February 6, 2022

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Maplewood Police Dept.:

January 23- February 6th

January 23, 2022; Motor Vehicle Theft; A vehicle left running at 12:45am on Brown St was stolen.

January 26, 2022; Vehicle Rummage, During overnight hours an unsecured vehicle parked in a commercial parking lot on W Parker was rummaged through.

January 28, 2022; Vehicle Rummage; At 11:30 pm an individual was observed going through an unsecured vehicle on Mountain Ave.

January 31, 2022; Motor Vehicle Theft; At approx.. 4 pm a vehicle left running at Wawa was stolen.

February 1, 2022; Attempted MV Theft; At approximately 2:30 pm an individual was driving out of Walgreens Parking lot when two juveniles began yelling to her that her tire was flat.  When she exited the vehicle to check on the tire, one of the juveniles entered her vehicle and attempted to steal it.  He was unsuccessful and was able to be located and taken into custody after fleeing on foot.

February 2, 2022; Motor vehicle Theft; At approx.. 9:15 pm a vehicle left running on Franklin Ave was entered and stolen.

February 3, 2022; Vehicle Rummage; At 6:45 a male was observed inside an unsecured vehicle on Winthrop Pl.

February 3, 2022; Motor Vehicle Theft; At 5:15 am a vehicle warming up in the driveway of a Collinwood Rd home was stolen.

February 5, 2022; Burglary; Between 2 and 8 pm a home on Berkley St was entered and money was stolen from a drawer.

There was also 1 shoplifting incident during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property.  We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times.  All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

SOMA Spotlight: Pasta Provider, Mountain Biker, Maplewoodian Matt...

Millburn to Lift School Mask Mandate Starting March...

DeLuca on Ballot Reform: ‘Maplewood Dems Are Changing...

UPDATE: Maplewood Democratic Committee Approves 1-Year Pilot for...

Maplewood Library Foundation Exceeds Goal for Matching Grant

BOE Members & Taylor Debate District Role in...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE