Maplewood Police Blotter: Theft, Shoplifting, Attempted Burglaries and a Cyclist Struck by Vehicle

From the Maplewood Police Department:

November 27 – December 3

November 30, 2025 – Package Theft Arrest: Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Hughes Street residence on a report an attempted package theft. After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that a male had walked onto multiple properties and removed packages. A resident was able to recover some of the packages and contacted the police. The male, later identified as a 27-year-old man from Union, NJ, was located by officers and arrested for two counts of Theft, Hindering Apprenhesion, Resisting Arrest, Possession of CDS. He was processed and transported to the county jail.

December 1, 2025 – Attempted Burglary: Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Indiana Street residence on a report an attempted burglary. After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter a residence by forcing open a first-floor window causing minor damage. The suspect(s) were unsuccessful and fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival.

December 1, 2025 – Attempted Burglary: Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Girard Place residence on a report an attempted burglary. After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter a residence by forcing open the front door causing minor damage. The suspect(s) were unsuccessful and fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival.

December 2, 2025 – Shoplifting Arrest: Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Springfield Avenue business on a report a shoplifting in progress. Officer Singleton stopped a 46-year-old Woodbridge, NJ resident, who was pointed out by employees. He was arrested and charged with shoplifting over $16 worth of merchandise from the business.

December 3, 2025 – Pedal cyclist struck by motor vehicle: Maplewood Police Officers responded to Boyden Avenue and Springfield Avenue on a report a cyclist struck by a motor vehicle. The cyclist was crossing the intersection when they were struck by a black SUV that ultimately left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. South Essex FD/ EMS responded to the scene to evaluate and treat the non-life-threatening injuries sustained by the cyclist. The cyclist ultimately refused transport to the hospital.

